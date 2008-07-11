InBev Raises Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Bid To $70/Share

InBev has raised its bid for Anheuser-Busch (BUD) from $65/share to $70/share, says The Wall Street Journal. Considering InBev’s desire to avoid going hostile and today’s report that InBev and BUD have started face-to-face talks, we can’t say we’re surprised. This higher bid has been the rumoured next move for weeks.



Will this seal the deal for a friendly merger? We’d expect so.

