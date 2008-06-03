InBev One Step Closer To Buying BUD, Lines Up The Money

An offer letter for Anheuser-Busch (BUD) from InBev could be on CEO Augustus Busch IV’s desk as early as this week.



InBev has reportedly been speaking with a cadre of investment banks, including JP Morgan, BNP Paribas and Merrill Lynch, in order to line up $50 billion of financing. Once the financing is secured, a formal takeover bid of Anheuser-Busch (BUD) could be launched.

No word yet on which politician will make this potential foreign takeover their signature issue. Anyone have a guess?

See Also:

Latest Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Analysis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.