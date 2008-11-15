Inauguration Tickets Eluding Hollywood Elite

The LA Times claims that even Hollywood’s A-list is having trouble securing tickets to Obama’s inauguration ceremony. We’re not exactly sure if this is a George Clooney, Will Smith, Brad Pitt A-list problem because none of the publicists quoted by the Times represent Hollywood’s currently-hot stars, with the possible exception of Alan Nierob. And we also imagine that if you’re Ari Emanuel, or a high-profile client at endeavour, you can get tickets.



LA Times: [S]ome of Hollywood’s best-known career strategists are spending a big part of their hectic days hustling inaugural tickets, which are set to be handed out next week, for clients who think they can pull them out of the air. A lot of celebs kept a low profile during the campaign because the Obama camp feared it would backfire on the Democrat’s campaign (remember the Paris Hilton ad that Sen. John McCain ran?). But now that Obama has won, they’re ready to step into the limelight.

You can take the star out of Hollywood, but you can’t take Hollywood out of the star. In this town, when some people roll up enough screen credits, they start treating life like a catered lunch.

“I’m reaching out to everyone I know,” said longtime publicist Jerry Digney, who represents celebs such as B.B. King and the Neville Brothers. “I have one client who will never forgive me if I don’t get tickets. Everyone wants to be there. This is the hottest ticket of the decade. And I’m really drilling down to find a pair.”

Alan Nierob, who represents A-list clients including Steve Martin and Denzel Washington, said he too is hoping to score tickets for his clients.

Meanwhile, publicist Howard Bragman said he has given up trying and is referring his clients to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who is overseeing the inauguration.

“Everyone has called me,” Bragman said. “They think I know everybody. I tell them to call Feinstein. I know my limits.

We’re sure the poor staffers in Dianne Feinstein’s office who have to answer those calls are thrilled.

