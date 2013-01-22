Here's What's Coming Up For Obama's Second Inauguration Day

Today,  Barack Obama is ceremonially sworn in to a second term in office. Via the Associated Press, here’s the schedule for one of the most exciting days in D.C. Here’s the order of events at the Ceremonial swearing-in which begins at 11:30 A.M:

  • Musical selections from The U.S. Marine Band, P.S. 22 Staten Island in New York, Lee University Festival Choir
  • Welcoming remarks from Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)
  • Invocation by Myrlie Evers-Williams
  • Musical Selection from the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir
  • Oath of office for Vice President Joe Biden by Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor
  • Musical selection from James Taylor
  • Oath of office for President Barack Obama by Chief Justice John Roberts
  • Inaugural Address by President Barack Obama
  • Musical Selection from Kelly Clarkson
  • Poem by Richard Blanco
  • Benediction by Rev. Luis Leon of St. John’s Church in D.C.

2:35 P.M: Inaugural Parade. President Obama and Vice President Biden ride in a parade featuring 60 groups

6 P.M.: Commander in Chief’s Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention centre, featuring servicemembers and families

6:30 P.M: Inaugural Ball in Washington Convention centre

