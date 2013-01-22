Here's What's Coming Up For Obama's Second Inauguration Day

Photo: US Capitol
Today, Barack Obama is ceremonially sworn in to a second term in office. Via the Associated Press, here’s the schedule for one of the most exciting days in D.C. Here’s the order of events at the Ceremonial swearing-in which begins at 11:30 A.M:
- Musical selections from The U.S. Marine Band, P.S. 22 Staten Island in New York, Lee University Festival Choir
- Welcoming remarks from Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)
- Invocation by Myrlie Evers-Williams
- Musical Selection from the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir
- Oath of office for Vice President Joe Biden by Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor
- Musical selection from James Taylor
- Oath of office for President Barack Obama by Chief Justice John Roberts
- Inaugural Address by President Barack Obama
- Musical Selection from Kelly Clarkson
- Poem by Richard Blanco
- Benediction by Rev. Luis Leon of St. John’s Church in D.C.
2:35 P.M: Inaugural Parade. President Obama and Vice President Biden ride in a parade featuring 60 groups
6 P.M.: Commander in Chief’s Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention centre, featuring servicemembers and families
6:30 P.M: Inaugural Ball in Washington Convention centre
