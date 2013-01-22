Here's What's Coming Up For Obama's Second Inauguration Day

Photo: US Capitol

Today, Barack Obama is ceremonially sworn in to a second term in office. Via the Associated Press, here’s the schedule for one of the most exciting days in D.C. Here’s the order of events at the Ceremonial swearing-in which begins at 11:30 A.M:



Musical selections from The U.S. Marine Band, P.S. 22 Staten Island in New York, Lee University Festival Choir

Welcoming remarks from Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

Invocation by Myrlie Evers-Williams

Musical Selection from the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

Oath of office for Vice President Joe Biden by Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor

Musical selection from James Taylor

Oath of office for President Barack Obama by Chief Justice John Roberts

Inaugural Address by President Barack Obama

Musical Selection from Kelly Clarkson

Poem by Richard Blanco

Benediction by Rev. Luis Leon of St. John’s Church in D.C.

2:35 P.M: Inaugural Parade. President Obama and Vice President Biden ride in a parade featuring 60 groups

6 P.M.: Commander in Chief’s Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention centre, featuring servicemembers and families

6:30 P.M: Inaugural Ball in Washington Convention centre

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.