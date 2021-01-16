A behind-the-scenes photo shows volunteers playing President-elect Joe and Dr. Jill Biden in rehearsals for the inauguration

Joshua Roberts/Reuters People arrive for an inauguration rehearsal at the Capitol in Washington, DC.

Rehearsals for the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021 are underway.

A photo taken Friday shows volunteers playing the parts of President-elect Joe and Dr. Jill Biden in a rehearsal on the steps of the Capitol.

Security at Biden’s inauguration will be tighter than ever in the aftermath of the violent insurrection on January 6.

Preparations for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration are underway on the steps of the Capitol, just over a week after a violent mob stormed the building.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20. Politico reported that Biden’s inauguration rehearsal was moved from Sunday, January 17 to Monday, January 18 due to security threats, but some plans appear to be continuing as scheduled.

A photo taken by Reuters’ Joshua Roberts on Friday shows volunteers on the steps of the Capitol with name tag lanyards around their necks, indicating they are playing the parts of POTUS-elect Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters Volunteers take the places of President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden in an inauguration rehearsal at the Capitol on January 15, 2021.

Another volunteer in the background of the photo can be seen playing the first-ever SGOTUS: second gentleman of the United States Doug Emhoff. Vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ stand-in is likely not far behind.

Dr. Elizabeth Goldsmith, an inauguration expert and professor emerita at Florida State University, told Insider that the volunteers appeared to be practicing for Biden taking the oath of office.

Notably, Jill Biden’s name tag includes her “Dr” title. In December, a controversial Wall Street Journal op-ed by Joseph Epstein urged her to drop the title since she’s not a medical doctor, but Biden responded in an interview with Stephen Colbert by saying she had no intention of doing so.

“That was such a surprise,” she told Colbert. “It was really the tone of it. He called me ‘kiddo,’ and one of the things I’m most proud of is my doctorate. I mean, I’ve worked so hard for it.”



As many as 20,000 National Guard troops will be deployed to Washington, DC, to secure the event on January 20. Secret Service agent Michael Plati, who is head of security for the inauguration, told the AP that security will be much tighter than it was on January 6, when a mob of insurrectionists stormed the Capitol in a riot that left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer.

“There’s a variety of methods to ensure that we have a secure, seamless, safe environment for our protectees, but most importantly, the general public,” Plati said.

