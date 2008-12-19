Inauguration Guests Opting For "Recession Chic"

The dilemma of dressing for this year’s Inaugural Balls, which we’re sure is what’s really keeping Michelle Obama from revealing who she’s wearing, is trying to look stylish but also sensitive to the country’s current economic plight.



The Daily Beast: “Everyone is looking for the perfect inauguration dress right now and designers are being inundated with requests for custom made one-of-a-kind items,” celebrity stylist Mary Alice Stephenson tells The Daily Beast. “And for the designers out there who can’t dress Michelle, they will settle for dressing all the other folks in D.C that night, but everyone wants to dress the big names.”

It doesn’t make it easier that all the party-attendees are looking for exactly the same style. “Celebrities and politicians are all going to recession-chic when it comes to the inauguration,” Stephenson said. “They don’t want to look like they spent $20,000 on a dress. We are going to see a lot of black, very elegant and very simple.”

[hat tip to The Observer’s Daily Transom]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.