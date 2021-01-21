13 style details you might have missed during the inauguration

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images The inauguration had plenty of interesting and special fashion details.

On Wednesday, people gathered at the Capitol to swear in Joe Biden as the 46th US president.

Purple played a special role in Kamala Harris, Hilary Clinton, and Michelle Obama’s attire.

Bernie Sanders wore mittens made from recycled bottles.

On Wednesday, politicians and celebrities gathered at the Capitol to swear in Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

Former president Donald Trump was noticeably absent to perform the celebratory transfer of power, but plenty of other important political figures and celebrities showed up in style.

Plus many of the fashions at the inauguration featured special touches and impactful meanings. Keep scrolling to see the details you might have missed from the broadcast.

Bernie Sanders’ mittens are made from recycled bottles — and they were a gift.

Drew Angerer/Staff/Getty Images A Vermont teacher gave Bernie Sanders these mittens.

Many people on Twitter fell in love with Vermont senator Bernie Sanders’ mittens.

As Buzzfeed News reporter Ruby Cramer pointed out, the mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vermont.

They were made from repurposed wool sweaters and fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. Ellis gave them to Sanders years ago and he has been photographed wearing them many times since.

Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, and Michelle Obama all wore purple, likely as a sign of bipartisanship

Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images; Brendan McDermid/Reuters; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Purple was a popular colour at the inauguration.

Many of the most important women in DC wore purple for the inauguration, including the vice president and a few former first ladies.

Kamala Harris wore a purple dress and jacket, Michelle Obama donned a plum suit, and Hillary Clinton attended in a purple outfit as well. It’s unclear if the choice was coordinated.

Traditionally, purple is the colour of bipartisanship, a mix of the blue shades of Democrats and red of Republicans.Purple can also be used as a symbol of women’s suffrage, as Einav Rabinovitch-Fox noted via Fast Company in 2019.

The vice president’s purple outfit may also be a tribute to a famous figure.

Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images Kamala Harris’ purple outfit may be a nod to Shirley Chisholm.

As CNN’s Abby Phillip pointed out, Harris wearing purple could be a tribute to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman in America to run for a major political party’s presidential ticket.

Chisholm was also the first Black woman elected to US Congress and she served for seven terms.

Harris has previously used purple, yellow, and red as her presidential campaign colours. Her campaign has also previously confirmed that those colours were inspired by the ones Chisholm wore and used in her campaigns.

At the inauguration, Democratic representative and friend of Harris Barbara Lee also wore pearls owned by Chisholm that were given to her by her Chisholm’s goddaughter.

The Bidens, Harris, and Doug Emhoff are wearing American designers.

Jim Lo Scalzo/Associated Press; Bredan McDermid/Reuters This is a tradition.

Honouring American designers is a tradition among the presidential family. The president, first lady, vice president, and second gentleman all wore inauguration outfits designed by prominent American designers.

President Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff donned suits by American designer Ralph Lauren, according to The New York Times’ chief fashion critic and fashion director Vanessa Friedman.

First lady Jill Biden wore an ocean-blue dress and overcoat from luxury NYC-based fashion label Markarian that was designed by Alexandra O’Neill. And Kamala Harris wore pieces from two American designers.

Harris’ outfit includes pieces from Black designers.

JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP/Getty Images Kamala Harris wore pieces from Black designers.

The vice president’s look included pieces from two Black designers, according to NBC News reporter Deepa Shivaram.

She’s wearing items from Christopher John Rogers, who’s from Louisiana, and Sergio Hudson, who’s from South Carolina.

Her necklace is custom as well.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Kamala Harris wore a custom pearl necklace.

The final aspect of the vice president’s intricate ensemble is her pearl necklace.

Harris is known for her “power pearls,” and this inauguration necklace was custom-built for the event by New Jersey-born jeweller Wilfredo Rosado.

Rosado told British Vogue that the necklace consists of Australian South Sea pearls wrapped in gold chain links that symbolise Harris’ “winning combination of toughness and femininity.”

The Bidens seem to be wearing the same shade of blue in different ways.

Win McNamee/Getty Images Joe Biden’s tie matches Jill Biden’s outfit.

Jill Biden’s Markarian dress and overcoat were a striking shade of ocean blue. If you look closely, you can see that her husband’s tie is a similar shade of blue.

It is also traditional for a Democratic president-elect to wear blue ties and Republicans to wear red to match their respective political parties.

The first lady’s face mask also matched her coat.

Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP Jill Biden’s face mask matched her dress and gloves, too.

Her mask matches her ensemble and was also created by Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill.

Ella Emhoff and Meena Harris accidentally matched.

Meena Harris/Instagram Ella Emhoff and Meena Harris.

Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, and stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, ended up wearing the same style of dress.

“This wasn’t planned but I’m very excited about it!!,” Meena wrote on Instagram.

Meena showed up in teal and Ella in burgundy, but both wore dresses sporting puff sleeves and ruffled cuffs.

Lady Gaga’s dove pin had an olive branch in its mouth, a symbol of peace

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik Lady Gaga’s brooch was a dove.

Lady Gaga, who performed the national anthem at the inauguration, completed her black and red outfit with a gigantic golden dove brooch.

If you look closely, the dove is holding an olive branch in its mouth, which is a symbol of peace.

But some fans pointed out that the brooch reminded them of the Mockingjay pins in “The Hunger Games” dystopian series.

Her brooch even matched the microphone.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images Lady Gaga had a gold microphone that matched her brooch.

This striking gold brooch was also accented by the gold microphone she sang the national anthem into.

The microphone may have been specially selected for Gaga’s performance, as Jennifer Lopez notably performed using a standard mic.

J Lo’s outfit might be a nod to one of the vice president’s past looks.

Alex Wong/Getty Images; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images J Lo wore all white, just like Kamala Harris did for her victory speech in November.

J Lo’s all-white ensemble resembles the white suit Kamala wore to her victory speech upon winning the vice presidency in November.

Harris’ suit from that day is said to be a tribute to suffragettes, and the bow on her blouse is said to have feminist roots.

Amanda Gorman’s jewellery was a gift from Oprah Winfrey.

Alex Wong/Getty Images/Of Rare Origin/Nikos Koulis Amanda Gorman wore jewellery gifted by Oprah Winfrey to President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Poet laureate Amanda Gorman performed while wearing a ring and earrings that were gifted to her by Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King said on CBS News.

The ring shows a caged bird, which is a small tribute to a previous inauguration performer and poet Maya Angelou, who penned “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”

