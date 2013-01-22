Even Congressmen Go Crazy For Beyonce And Jay-Z...

Brett LoGiurato

HyperVocal’s Slade Sohmer tweets this photo of Rep. Peter King snapping a cell-phone picture of Beyonce and Jay-Z as they walked by him arriving at the ceremonial swearing-in during the 57th Inauguration.

 

Here’s another photo, via the AP, giving a better view of King (and Rep. Jerry Nadler at the bottom of the frame!):

Peter King

Photo: ap

