Even Congressmen Go Crazy For Beyonce And Jay-Z...

HyperVocal’s Slade Sohmer tweets this photo of Rep. Peter King snapping a cell-phone picture of Beyonce and Jay-Z as they walked by him arriving at the ceremonial swearing-in during the 57th Inauguration.
— Slade Sohmer (@SladeHV) January 21, 2013
Here’s another photo, via the AP, giving a better view of King (and Rep. Jerry Nadler at the bottom of the frame!):
Photo: ap
