22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman signs with IMG Models after turning heads at Biden's inauguration

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for BET Amanda Gorman attends the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Red Carpet.

On Tuesday, IMG Models Worldwide announced it’s representing inaugural poet Amanda Gorman.

Gorman has gained popularity since performing “The Hill We Climb” at the Biden-Harris inauguration.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, has also signed with the modelling agency.

Amanda Gorman, 22, has signed a contract with IMG Models Worldwide, one of the top modelling agencies in the world.

The 22-year-old has been in the national spotlight since her powerful performance as the youngest inaugural poet.

IMG announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday with a photo of Gorman captioned: “NOW PRESENTING: #AmandaGorman!”



Gorman entered the spotlight after Biden’s inauguration

PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021.

The Harvard graduate is the nation’s first-ever youth poet laureate. Last week, she wowed people with her original poem, “The Hill We Climb,” which she performed at the Biden-Harris inauguration.

She also amazed the audience with her fashion choices and their symbolism. For the inauguration, Gorman wore jewellery gifted by Oprah Winfrey, as well as a bright-yellow coat as a nod to first lady Jill Biden.

In an interview with Vogue, Gorman said fashion “has so much meaning to me, and it’s my way to lean into the history that came before me and all the people supporting me.”

Now, one of the top modelling agencies in the world will support Gorman’s fashion goals. IMG Models represents a variety of people, including American model Gigi Hadid, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

Gorman also made news this week when the NFL announced that she’ll be the first poet to ever perform at a Super Bowl.

Amanda Gorman isn’t the only fashion icon signed since the inauguration

On Thursday, IMG models announced it will be representing Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Emhoff, similarly to Gorman, has been named a style icon since the inauguration. At the event, the Brooklyn-based 22-year-old wore an embellished Miu Miu coat with a burgundy dress designed by Batsheva.

