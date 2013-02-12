I Flew On The Plane That's The 'New Face' Of American Airlines — And It Was Unbelievable

Chris Sloan/Airchive



Editor’s note: Last month, American Airlines celebrated the inaugural flight of its new 777-300ER aircraft from Dallas to Sao Paulo, a landmark event for the troubled airline.With the January 31 flight, American became the first operator of the 310-seat airliner in America. It also marked the unveiling of AA’s new look, a silver-bodied plane with an updated logo that’s an abstract take on the airline’s eagle mascot.

Chris Sloan, an aviation expert and the executive producer of the Travel Channel series “Airport 24/7: Miami,” rode the inaugural flight, and was seriously impressed by the experience.

“From a passenger perspective, this is one of the very best flights I have ever been on regardless of airline, aircraft, and destination,” wrote Sloan, who paid for the trip at his own expense.

He was kind enough to share photos from the experience with us, as well as his take on the flight and what it means for American Airlines. You can read his story on the airline and flight here, or find out even more about the experience on his blog, Airchive.com.

All quotes and photos are straight from Chris.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.