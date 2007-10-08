Inaugural Brooklyn OpenCoffee This Friday, Oct. 12

From Sam Huleatt: The inaugural Brooklyn OpenCoffee gathering will be held at Retreat NYC in DUMBO (147 Front Street) from 9-11am on Friday, October 12th.



Brooklyn OpenCoffee encourages entrepreneurs, developers, designers, investors (and the plain curious) to organise informal offline meetups to chat, network and grow. Meet people, find out what’s going on nearby and then go and take part!

You can view the details here on UpComing. If so inclined, please join or Google Group to keep up on the Brooklyn Startup and Design scene.

