These Inappropriate Crotchless Panties For Kids Are Creating An Uproar In Colorado

A mother who was shopping at a local mall in Greeley, Colo. was aghast when she saw crotchless panties sold in a children’s store called Kids N’ Teen (via Jezebel).



“I was mortified. My first initial response was, ‘Am I really seeing that?’ They’re sized to fit a seven-year-old girl,” Erin French told 9News.

She quickly snapped a photo and the mall’s management office was notified. The inappropriate lingerie has been removed after serious complaints. Kids N’ Teen said that they’ve only been open for two weeks and are still trying to decide what they want to include as merchandise. They also told 9News that although their store offers children’s clothing, about 25% of their customers are actually teens.

This isn’t the first time oversexed children’s clothes have caused an uproar: A couple of months ago, the French line Jours Apres Lunes created international controversy when they featured underwear styles for young girls borrowed from adult lingerie trends.

A snapshot of the crotchless panties below was taken by French:

Photo: 9News

