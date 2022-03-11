I made Ina Garten’s fruity Irish soda bread recipe, and it’s the perfect treat for St. Patrick’s Day

Irish soda bread is enjoyed year-round in Ireland and has many interpretations nationally and internationally.

Soda bread became a staple for Irish people when the Great Famine hit the country in 1845, according to Britannica. It used local, inexpensive ingredients (soft wheat flour, salt, sour milk, and baking soda) and was easy to bake.

Today, around the world and especially in the US, Irish soda bread is treated as a celebratory food to be eaten near St. Patrick’s Day. But in Ireland, there are now countless household interpretations that are enjoyed year-round with dinner or a cup of tea.

Chef and host of the Food Network’s “Barefoot Contessa,” Ina Garten has her own rendition of the classic loaf. In addition to the core four ingredients of baking soda, all-purpose flour, Kosher salt, and buttermilk, she incorporates dried currants and orange zest. Both of these fruity and tangy ingredients are popular additions for many home cooks and bakeries.

Some sugar, unsalted butter, and an egg also help complete Garten’s recipe. These are simple ingredients that most of us have in our pantries and refrigerators.