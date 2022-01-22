I made 4 easy Ina Garten breakfast recipes, and ranked them by deliciousness

I’ve been making Ina Garten’s breakfast recipes over the last year.
Her breakfast tacos are super easy, while her bacon, egg, and cheddar sandwich only needs a microwave.
But Garten’s delicious avocado and fried egg tartine took my top spot in this ranking.
If anyone knows how to make a quick and flavorful breakfast dish, it’s Ina Garten.
The “Barefoot Contessa” star has shared countless breakfast recipes over the last two decades, reminding us that the first meal of the day can be tasty without being complicated.
In the introduction to the breakfast section in her most recent cookbook, “Modern Comfort Food,” Garten says she prefers breakfast dishes that are “fairly healthy” and “easy enough to be prepared while I’m half asleep.”
“And, of course, it needs to be delicious,” she added. “Or I won’t get out of bed.”
I’ve made dozens of Garten’s recipes since the pandemic began, and recently decided to rank her breakfast dishes.
It wasn’t long before I got bored of my usual breakfast, so I turned to Garten’s cookbooks for new ideas. One recipe I tried can be made in the microwave, while others take less than 15 minutes. But all are packed with delicious eggs, fresh veggies, and those special “Barefoot Contessa” twists.
Here’s how they all stack up.
In fourth place is Garten’s smashed eggs on toast.
Garten’s smashed eggs on toast, which appears in “Modern Comfort Food,” was the first “Barefoot Contessa” breakfast recipe I ever made. Garten explains in the description that the dish is her modern twist on a traditional plate of poached eggs on toast.
“It’s easier than poaching eggs,” she wrote in her book. “And so much more delicious!”
Garten’s smashed eggs on toast recipe only requires four main ingredients.
All you need for this dish are:
Extra-large eggs
Whole-grain mustard
Fresh dill
Bread
Garten’s smashed eggs on toast look beautiful on the plate, but the recipe was trickier than I expected.
This dish is all about timing. Garten says the eggs must cook for exactly six and a half minutes, then sit in an ice bath for exactly two minutes.
I was paranoid that the eggs would knock into each other if I turned my stove up too high, so I ended up undercooking a few of them — which turned into a mess when I tried to unpeel the eggs. I had accidentally taken the “smashed” in Garten’s smashed eggs on toast a little too literally.
But some eggs still turned out great, and I loved how they paired with the crunchy, toasted bread. The whole-grain mustard gave each bite a nice kick, while the dill helped elevate the flavors — and looked gorgeous on top of the eggs.
Taking the third spot are Garten’s breakfast tacos.
This recipe, which also appears in “Modern Comfort Food,” actually comes from Garten’s social-media producer and recipe tester Kristina Feliz Ibarra.
“We were thinking about breakfast recipes and she suggested her favorite breakfast tacos,” Garten wrote in the recipe’s introduction. “Corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, and avocado — who wouldn’t want that for breakfast?”
Garten’s breakfast tacos include scallions, hot sauce, and avocado.
To make Garten’s breakfast tacos at home, you’ll need:
Extra-large eggs
White-corn tortillas (Garten recommends the 6-inch (15cm))
Scallions
Monterey Jack cheese (grated)
Avocado
Chipotle hot sauce or Tabasco
The star of Garten’s breakfast tacos are definitely the super creamy eggs.
The eggs only needed about five minutes to set, and I made sure to stir them constantly to get them especially fluffy. They looked beautiful with the scallion greens and bright-green slices of avocado, as well as the streaks of Chipotle sauce across the top.
The tacos were deliciously light, but my family and I agreed they needed just a bit more flavor. We added some chopped tomatoes to give the dish a bit more oomph, and next time I’d definitely throw in more cheese.
My second favorite “Barefoot Contessa” breakfast is her bacon, egg, and cheddar sandwich.
What makes Garten’s breakfast sandwich unique is that the eggs are cooked in the microwave.
Garten wrote in “Modern Comfort Food” that she wanted her “perfect” breakfast sandwich to taste amazing while being “easy enough to prepare in the morning.”
Almost all of the sandwich ingredients are pantry staples, and there’s also very little prep.
Garten’s breakfast sandwich features bacon, eggs, and sharp white cheddar cheese.
To make the sandwich at home you’ll need:
Extra-large eggs
Thick-cut applewood-smoked bacon
Sharp white cheddar cheese (grated)
English muffins
Avocado
Whole milk
I couldn’t believe how fluffy Garten’s eggs turned out in the microwave.
I had no idea you could make such creamy eggs in a microwave. I loved how their texture contrasted with the crispy thick-cut bacon, which served as the perfect sandwich base with the creamy avocado.
The microwaving process is time-consuming if you’re making more than two sandwiches, but the recipe is proof that you don’t need a stove to make a great breakfast. Garten’s recipe even won second place in my celebrity breakfast sandwich showdown.
She reveals in the recipe’s description that this avocado and fried egg tartine is always her first choice “for a quick and satisfying breakfast or lunch.”
Garten’s avocado and fried egg tartine also includes Sriracha, lemon juice, and roasted prosciutto.
To whip up Garten’s recipe, you’ll need:
Eggs
Prosciutto slices
Large (½-inch thick) slices of rustic bread, such as sourdough
Haas avocados, halved and pitted
Freshly-squeezed lemon juice
Sriracha
Unsalted butter
Microgreens or baby arugula
Garten’s elevated twist on avocado toast is so simple to make, but she adds special touches that make the recipe memorable.
Her tartines are bursting with color, from the bold green avocado and crimson prosciutto to the sunshine yellow of the egg yolk — which is perfectly cooked, thanks to helpful “Barefoot Contessa” frying tricks.
I love that Garten roasts the prosciutto, which gives the tartines a delicious crunch, while the lemon juice and Sriracha give the avocado both a lift and a kick. The overall effect is a beautifully fresh and light breakfast that feels both healthy and comforting. What more could you want?