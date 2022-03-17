I tried Ina Garten’s shepherd’s pie recipe for St. Patrick’s Day, and it was easy and delicious

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, I tried making Ina Garten’s easy recipe for shepherd’s pie. Ingredients for Ina Garten’s shepherd’s pie recipe. Erin McDowell/Insider I’m an Irish-American, but I don’t remember ever eating shepherd’s pie before now. The dish is traditional in the country and dates back to the late 1700s when peasant wives would make the dish to reuse leftovers from the week’s Sunday roast dinner However, shepherd’s pie has certainly made its way stateside. While Irish versions typically favor using lamb, many American versions use ground beef or turkey instead. I decided to try making Ina Garten’s recipe for shepherd’s pie, which calls for ingredients like carrots, celery, white button mushrooms, ground turkey, and homemade mashed potatoes.

I started by peeling my Yukon gold potatoes. Peeled potatoes. Erin McDowell/Insider A bag of potatoes typically weighs around 5 pounds (2kg), but the recipe only called for 3 pounds (1kg) of potatoes. I found, in the end, that this was the perfect amount to fully cover the pie.

I then chopped the potatoes into 1-inch cubes and placed them in a pot with water. Peeled and chopped potatoes. Erin McDowell/Insider I then simmered the potatoes until they were tender. This took about 20 minutes.

I used a time-saving hack to prepare my vegetables. Chopped vegetables. Erin McDowell/Insider The recipe called for finely diced carrots, celery, and white button mushrooms. I decided to use a food processor to easily chop up my vegetables. I liked the end result and found this was the simplest way to prepare all the vegetables in seconds.

I also hand-chopped some mushrooms to add more texture. Mushrooms. Erin McDowell/Insider After my vegetables were chopped, I set them aside in a small bowl and turned my attention towards cooking the meat.

The recipe calls for 1.5 pounds (1kg) (2kg) of ground turkey meat, which ended up being exactly one and a half packages. Ground turkey. Erin McDowell/Insider You can use practically any kind of ground meat you would like, or even plant-based ground meat if you’re vegetarian. I ended up liking the choice of ground turkey since it made the very stick-to-your-bones meal a little bit lighter than if I had used meat with higher fat content.

While the turkey cooked, I crumbled it into small pieces with a wooden spoon. Cooked ground turkey meat. Erin McDowell/Insider Once the meat was fully cooked, I removed it from the pan with a slotted metal spoon and left behind the fat in the pan.

The recipe also called for diced onion. Diced onion. Erin McDowell/Insider I chopped it using the food processor again and added it to the pan.

There should be enough fat in the pan from the turkey to sauté the onion, but you can also add olive oil or butter if you don’t have enough liquid. Diced onion. Erin McDowell/Insider The smell of the ground turkey and onions filled my kitchen with a delicious aroma.

I then added the other vegetables and cooked them down until they were perfectly combined and soft. Shepherd’s pie filling. Erin McDowell/Insider I also added flour to the pan, which created a paste-like combination.

I then added chicken broth and cooked the mixture until it was fully combined and some of the liquid had evaporated. Shepherd’s pie filling. Erin McDowell/Insider I also added in tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, bay leaf, rosemary, thyme, and frozen peas to the pan and continued cooking the filling until it reached a simmer.

After stirring in the turkey, the mixture was really starting to resemble what I knew as the filling of shepherd’s pie. Shepherd’s pie filling. Erin McDowell/Insider I removed the bay leaves and herb sprigs before seasoning the mixture to taste and setting it aside.

After I had finished the pie filling, I started getting my potatoes ready for baking. Hand-mashing potatoes. Erin McDowell/Insider After draining the potatoes, I hand-mashed them in the same pot I cooked them in. The recipe called for using a hand mixer, but I found a potato masher to be just as effective at making creamy mashed potatoes, especially after adding in a mixture of whole milk, almost a stick of Kerry Gold butter, and sour cream.

The potatoes turned out perfectly creamy. Mashed potatoes. Erin McDowell/Insider I seasoned them to taste and set them aside. I then preheated my oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

I added the pie filling to a large casserole dish and used a spoon to create an even layer of the meat and vegetables. Shepherd’s pie without the mashed potatoes. Erin McDowell/Insider There was a perfect amount of filling to create a thick layer.

I then spread the creamy mashed potatoes over the filling, making sure to get it up to the edges of the pan. Ina Garten’s shepherd’s pie. Erin McDowell/Insider Despite never having made this dish before, I found the process easy to follow and not overwhelming at all. I also had a spoonful of mashed potatoes left over to taste and thought they were delicious.

I wanted to have a deep golden crust on the mashed potatoes, so I let the pie cook a bit longer than the recipe suggested. Ina Garten’s shepherd’s pie. Erin McDowell/Insider I cooked the pie in the oven for about half an hour, although the recipe suggested it would be done after 20 minutes. All ovens can vary slightly different with cook time, so I would suggest checking on the dish until you’re happy with the result.