Ina Garten said this turkey recipe is the best she’s ever made, and it’s perfect for Thanksgiving

Ina Garten has shared the recipe for the best turkey she’s ever made, and it’s perfect for Thanksgiving. Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Ina Garten shared her favorite turkey recipe, and it’s perfect for Thanksgiving.

Her make-ahead turkey and gravy involves roasting and carving the bird ahead of time.

Garten said the recipe saves a ton of time and called it “the best turkey I’ve ever made.”

Ina Garten has shared plenty of turkey recipes over the years, but the “Barefoot Contessa” star has finally revealed which one is her favorite.

And this special dish will save you plenty of time on Thanksgiving.

On Monday, Garten posted the recipe for her make-ahead turkey and gravy on Instagram and called it “the best turkey I’ve ever made.”

“After years of stressing over the turkey, I found that roasting and carving it ahead of time, arranging it on an oven-proof platter over a bed of gravy, and then putting it in the oven before dinner is so much easier than trying to carve a hot turkey at the table,” she wrote in the caption.

Here’s how to cook Ina Garten’s make-ahead roast turkey

To make Garten’s favorite turkey recipe for four, you’ll need:

1 fresh turkey (she recommends 8-10lbs)

1 large yellow onion, halved and sliced crosswise

8 sprigs fresh thyme

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme leaves

1 lemon, quartered

Grated zest of ½ lemon

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Garten’s make-ahead turkey recipe requires a little forward planning, as your prep must begin two to three days before you roast the turkey.

To start, combine two tablespoons of salt with your thyme and lemon zest. Wash the turkey inside and out, drain it well, and pat it all over with paper towels. Then, sprinkle the cavity of your turkey with plain kosher salt. Rub the salt and lemon mixture all over the skin, including under the turkey’s wings and legs.

Place your turkey in a shallow dish just large enough to hold it. Wrap your bird tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for one to two days. Remove the plastic wrap the day before you plan to roast the turkey, leaving it in the fridge so you can dry the skin out.

When you’re ready to roast, preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place your turkey in a medium roasting pan, adding the lemon and thyme sprigs to the cavity. Tie your turkey’s legs together and tie the wings close to the body.

Add your onion slices around the turkey. Brush everything with butter and sprinkle pepper on top. Roast your turkey for 75 to 90 minutes, until your meat is 165 degrees. Take your turkey out of the oven and place it on a platter, removing the legs and thighs. Then throw your roasting pan back in the oven to cook your dark meat for 15 to 20 minutes, until it’s 180 degrees.

Take your pan out of the oven and add your dark meat to the platter. Tightly cover all of your turkey pieces with aluminum foil and let them rest for 15 to 30 minutes.

Pour Garten’s make-ahead gravy (you can find the full recipe here) into an oven-proof serving platter. Carve the turkey and place it on top of the gravy.

Throw your uncovered platter into the oven for 15 to 30 minutes, until the turkey is very hot. Serve with extra gravy on the side.

If you want to save even more time, Garten recommends making the gravy up to a week before you roast the turkey. Just be sure to refrigerate it.