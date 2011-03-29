Ina Garten Responds To Make-A-Wish Outrage: She'll Cook With Enzo, After All

After a weekend of silence on reports that she turned down a child’s Make-A-Wish Foundation request — twice — a spokesperson celebrity chef Ina Garten spoke out on the controversy today.



According to the spokesperson: “Ina became aware of Enzo’s story this weekend and will be calling him today. She looks forward to inviting him to spend some time with her at the Food Network studios.”

The spokesperson added that Garten receives “approximately 100 requests a month to support charitable causes.”

Six-year-old Enzo Pereda (whose full name was only recently revealed) suffers from leukemia and likes to watch Garten’s show, “Barefoot Contessa,” while resting.

While Garten was presumably mulling a response to the outrage over the weekend, fellow Food Network stars Beau MacMillan and Michael Symon invited Pereda to cook with them.

But it looks like Pereda wants to stick with his original choice; Pereda’s mother wrote on her blog that Enzo “STILL loves ‘The Contessa.'”

