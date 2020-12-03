I tried Ina Garten and Martha Stewart's latke recipes, and Garten's buttery potato pancakes came out on top

Courtesy of Coren Feldman I made both Ina Garten’s (right) and Martha Stewart’s latke recipes.

I made both Ina Garten and Martha Stewart’s latke recipes to see which one I liked better.

I was initially sceptical of Ina Garten’s recipe because the latkes are fried in butter instead of oil, but they came out sweet and crispy.

Martha Stewart’s latke recipe includes grated onion and beer, and the bigger potato pancakes took longer to fry and were harder to flip.

I preferred Garten’s recipe because the simple ingredients and butter-frying method gave them a lighter flavour, but Stewart’s recipe with oil results in a more classic latke.

The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, celebrates stories of a mighty few overcoming the odds.

The holiday commemorates the victory of a small group of Jewish rebels over an enormous Greek army to defend their heritage, and a miraculous amount of oil that burned in their reclaimed Temple’s menorah (candelabra) for eight nights instead of one.

This year, Hanukkah begins on the evening of December 10, 2020. Jewish people remember the rebels’ victory and the miracle of the long-lasting oil by lighting a menorah for eight nights and eating fried foods.

As someone who has grown up celebrating Hanukkah, I’ve eaten my fair share of latkes, and was curious to see how two of my favourite celebrity chefs have made the fried potato pancakes their own. I tried both Ina Garten and Martha Stewart’s latke recipes to see which one would reign supreme.

Ina Garten and Martha Stewart are both known for their delicious recipes. But whose latkes would prevail?

Andy Kropa/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Ina Garten (left) and Martha Stewart.

You can read Ina Garten’s full latke recipe here, and Martha Stewart’s full recipe here.

I began with Ina Garten’s recipe.

Courtesy of Coren Feldman The ingredients for Ina Garten’s latkes.

The ingredients were relatively simple – potatoes, an egg, flour, salt, and pepper. But I was surprised to find that the recipe called for frying the latkes in clarified butter instead of oil. Eating foods fried in oil is part of Hanukkah tradition, so I was a bit sceptical about this change.

I began by peeling and grating the potatoes, then squeezing out the excess liquid.

Courtesy of Coren Feldman Peeling potatoes.

I managed to cut myself almost immediately. Grate with caution.

I mixed in the egg, flour, salt, and pepper.

Courtesy of Coren Feldman Mixing the ingredients.

The resulting batter had the consistency of oatmeal.

I then started on the clarified butter for frying.

Courtesy of Coren Feldman Melting butter.

The recipe includes instructions for how to make clarified butter. You can also just buy ghee at a grocery store and skip this step.

Making clarified butter involves melting butter, waiting for milk solids to settle, and skimming them off the top.

Courtesy of Coren Feldman Making clarified butter.

It reminded me of skimming the fat off the top of chicken soup. It was easy, but took extra time waiting for the solids to settle.

With the butter all clarified, it was time to fry.

Courtesy of Coren Feldman Frying Ina Garten’s latkes.

Garten’s recipe instructs using a tablespoon of the potato mixture for each latke.

The small pancakes finished cooking in minutes, and they were easy to flip.

Courtesy of Coren Feldman Ina Garten’s latkes in the frying pan.

I also loved that frying the latkes in butter didn’t make my entire apartment and person smell like oil. It’s a strong scent that tends to linger. These just smelled mildly like melted butter, which was amazing.

The finished products came out perfectly crispy even though they weren’t fried in oil.

Courtesy of Coren Feldman

Because there weren’t any other added ingredients to the batter, the potato flavour shone through and the buttery crust was delicious.

Paired with some applesauce — my latke topping of choice — Garten’s recipe became the one to beat for me.

Courtesy of Coren Feldman A latke topped with applesauce.

It didn’t have the oily taste of a traditional latke, but I actually preferred the milder taste of butter.

Next, I started on Martha Stewart’s latke recipe.

Courtesy of Coren Feldman The ingredients for Martha Stewart’s latkes.

Stewart’s recipe involved twice the amount of potatoes and eggs that were in Garten’s, as well as additions like grated onion and beer.

I grated the potatoes, and squeezed them out with a kitchen towel.

Courtesy of Coren Feldman Squeezing out the potatoes.

Stewart’s recipe says to reserve this potato juice, let the milky starch sink to the bottom, and pour off the liquid – similar to the clarified butter I made for Garten’s recipe.

I then added the eggs, a grated onion, and a quarter cup of beer.

Courtesy of Coren Feldman Adding beer to the latkes.

Grated onions are standard in latke recipes – beer, not as much. I was curious to see how it would affect the flavour and texture.

After mixing everything together, I scooped out half a cup of batter at a time into a pan of hot oil as the recipe instructed.

Courtesy of Coren Feldman Making Martha Stewart’s latkes.

The larger latkes took much longer to fry than Garten’s, and were a little more unruly to flip. I’m still trying to get a resulting oil splash out of my favourite jeans.

As that classic oily Hanukkah smell filled the kitchen, I became nostalgic for the latkes of my youth.

Courtesy of Coren Feldman Martha Stewart’s latkes.

I could already tell that these latkes were going to be the more traditional of the two.

Stewart’s recipe tasted like the kind of standard latke you can get at any Hanukkah party.

Courtesy of Coren Feldman Trying the Martha Stewart latkes.

I couldn’t taste the beer, but the grated onion and the crispy, oily goodness created a sharper flavour that screamed Hanukkah to me.

Personally, I preferred Garten’s take on the potato pancake, but Stewart’s recipe is great if you’re looking for a classic latke.

Courtesy of Coren Feldman, Andy Kropa/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The two latkes side by side.

Even though they’re not fried in oil – which is kind of the point of eating them on this holiday – I enjoyed Garten’s latkes more because they were easier and faster to make, and they had a mild, buttery flavour that I loved. But Stewart’s recipe is perfect for traditionalists.

