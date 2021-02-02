Ina Garten’s incredible life in photos

- Ina Garten turned 74 years old on Wednesday.
- The “Barefoot Contessa” star has built an incredible career that started at the White House.
- With the support of husband Jeffrey, she then ran a grocery store that launched her cooking journey.
The future Food Network star didn’t spend much time in the kitchen during her youth. Her mother wanted her to focus on school instead, according to the Washington Post.
As it turned out, Jeffrey’s roommate knew Garten’s brother. Jeffrey sent her a letter with his photo inside, and Garten’s interest was instantly piqued.
“I just remember running through the house and going, ‘Mom, Mom, you’ve got to see this picture of this guy. He’s so cute!'” Garten told People in 2018.
They had their first date just months later in New York, and Garten felt an instant connection as well.
“I have to say, I just knew he was the one,” she told Today Food in 2018. “He’s kind, he’s smart, he’s funny, and he takes very good care of me. It’s wonderful.”
In 2016, Garten told Vanity Fair that her greatest regret in life was “not marrying Jeffrey sooner.”
While celebrating the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary in 2018, Garten said the secret to a happy marriage was quite simple.
“I think you marry someone who thinks you’re just the most important thing in the world, and you think he’s the most important thing in the world,” she told Today Food.
Garten kept every single letter, including one in which Jeffrey said he’d love to take his new wife to Paris, where “we won’t have enough money for a hotel, but maybe we’ll go camping,” she added.
The couple went on a four-month camping trip to Paris in 1971, where Garten said she first fell in love with cooking. Now, they celebrate every anniversary in the City of Lights.
Although she had a prestigious career, Garten didn’t feel at home in the upper echelons of DC.
”My job in Washington was intellectually exciting and stimulating, but it wasn’t me at all,” Garten told The New York Times in 1981.
Garten’s parents couldn’t believe their daughter had given up the White House for a grocery store. But Jeffrey gave her his full support.
“Jeffrey said, ‘If you love it, you’ll be really good at it,'” Garten told the New York Times’ Sam Sifton during a virtual chat for the release of her cookbook “Modern Comfort Food.”
“And that’s the best advice anybody ever gave me,” she added.
Garten began working 18 hours a day to turn Barefoot Contessa into a success, bringing on a chef named Anna Pump to help.
“Mom was hired to cook, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship began,” Sybille van Kempen, Pump’s daughter, told Insider. “Mom and Ina motivated each other. They shared ideas and supported each other’s growth.”
Garten credits Pump — who went on to run the popular Loaves & Fishes Foodstore in Sagaponack, New York, and died in 2015 — with teaching her “so much about cooking.”
“It was really the beginning of when women were going back to work and they had jobs and families and they had enough on their plate and didn’t have time to make dinner,” she said. “So they were starting to buy dinner to make at home.”
Garten ran the store for 18 years before she sold it to two of her employees in 1996. The store officially closed in 2003.
“I would put out chickens with fresh herbs and it didn’t work,” Garten told Sifton. “I thought, okay, I’m going to take this huge platter and put the chicken in little red cups and do it really simply — and it sold like crazy. I really learned that people want simple food.”
In 2021, Garten’s first cookbook was republished with four new recipes — including her overnight mac and cheese, her brown-butter skillet corn bread, and her avocado and fried egg tartine.
The “Barefoot Contessa” star has become beloved for her foolproof dishes that are accessible to home chefs at any skill level. And Garten credits this with the fact that she always tests out her dishes with an inexperienced cook.
“Every time I make a recipe, I watch someone else make it,” she told Sifton. “And I learn so much about how someone uses the recipe. At least one person makes it, sometimes three.”
“For years I said no, and they kept coming back with a better offer,” Garten told MSNBC host Willie Geist during a virtual author luncheon benefiting Shelter Island Public Library in September 2021. “I said, ‘I’m not negotiating, I just don’t think I can do this.'”
Executives at the network were shocked by her initial refusal.
“They said, ‘People send us hams to even get an appointment to try and get a show,'” Garten told Geist with a laugh.
But Garten said it’s been incredible to look back on her nearly two decades in television.
“Twenty years, it’s amazing,” she added. “I’m really delighted, I just can’t understand it.”
“She shows us how to create memories that we’ll treasure for years to come. For that, we will always cherish the merry and magnificent Ina Garten,” she continued.
“When Mrs. Obama said she liked my work, that was, like, ‘Really?,'” Garten recalled. “She’s just somebody I admire enormously. She took on a role she never expected to, and she did it brilliantly.”
Garten told Sifton that she was “adding like 100,000 people a week on Instagram” after the clip took off.
“It was insane!” she said. “It was completely insane!”
Garten pivoted her Instagram content to share easy pantry-friendly recipes that her fans could make while they were stuck in various lockdowns. Now, she has over three million followers.
“Two years ago I thought, there’s going to be an election a month after this book comes out,” Garten told Sifton. “And everyone, no matter who you’re voting for, is going to be stressed out.”
“I had no idea the layers of stress we would be dealing with now,” she added, referring to the pandemic. “Either I’m a genius or I’m really lucky, and I’m sure it’s the latter. It was the right thing for the right time.”
While Witherspoon’s habits include starting the day with a big glass of water and being in bed by 10 p.m. (“no late-night TV binges”), Garten was happy to admit that her daily habits are very different and “easier to follow.”
Garten then revealed that her daily habits include drinking “more large cosmos,” staying up late to watch TV, and “playing Sudoku instead of reading a good book.”
“In a pandemic, I do what I can,” she continued, adding some heart emojis at the end.
Garten’s comment definitely caught people’s attention, receiving more than 4,000 likes and 200 comments — many of which praised her for being an “icon” and an “idol.”
“Ina Garten that is real and I love it,” one fan wrote.