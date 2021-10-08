I worked out like Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis for a week and preferred the younger chef’s routine

Day one: I started my experiment with Garten’s workout routine.

I’m used to intense workouts , whether it be my own or someone else’s regimen that I’m trying. When I learned that Garten’s approach to fitness is more relaxed, I was looking forward to stepping out of my comfort zone and being more mindful.

According to a 2017 podcast episode of “How to Be Amazing” with Michael Ian Black, the cookbook author loves practicing yoga to quiet her mind. Garten doesn’t pressure herself to do traditional yoga poses — she prefers it for the relaxing benefits.

I saved this routine for the end of my day since I’d spent most of it sitting. I wanted to clear my mind while stretching my body.

I did an eight-minute meditation for mental clarity using an app. From there, I followed a 10-minute yoga flow for beginners that I found on YouTube.

Although this routine was less than 20 minutes, it was just what I needed after a long Monday.