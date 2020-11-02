I made Ina Garten’s easy turkey breast recipe, and it’s great for a last-minute holiday dinner

Cooking turkey can be a really long and laborious process that often requires brining or seasoning for several days.

Celebrity home cooking expert and lifestyle guru Ina Garten has a recipe for herb-roasted turkey breast that takes just two hours maximum from start to finish, which makes it perfect for a last-minute dinner.

I used this Barefoot Contessa creation for my downsized Thanksgiving dinner and was thoroughly impressed with the flavors and versatility of the wet rub.

Her recipe called for olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper, lemon juice, minced garlic, dried mustard, and fresh rosemary, thyme, and sage.

Plus, white wine was involved, which meant I was able to channel my inner Ina and enjoy a glass while cooking.

If you’re looking for a quick turkey turnaround — or just a way to put in as little effort as possible since we all know turkey isn’t that good anyway — this is the recipe for you.