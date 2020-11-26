I made Ina Garten's easy turkey breast recipe, and it's great for a last-minute Thanksgiving dinner

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images and Rachel Askinasi/Insider Ina Garten’s turkey recipe is great for last-minute meals.

I tried Ina Garten’s turkey breast recipe for my downsized Thanksgiving dinner.

It was easy to pull together and required 11 total ingredients.

Though the wet rub was tasty, it didn’t flavour the meat as much as I hoped it would.

While it wasn’t the most delicious poultry I’ve ever had, it was tasty enough to be a great option for last-minute cooking.

Cooking turkey can be a really long and laborious process that often requires brining or seasoning for several days. Celebrity home cooking expert and lifestyle guru Ina Garten has a recipe for herb-roasted turkey breast that takes just two hours maximum from start to finish, which makes it perfect for a last-minute dinner.

I used this Barefoot Contessa creation for my downsized Thanksgiving dinner and was thoroughly impressed with the flavours and versatility of the wet rub.

Her recipe called for olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper, lemon juice, minced garlic, dried mustard, and fresh rosemary, thyme, and sage.

Plus, white wine was involved, which meant I was able to channel my inner Ina and enjoy a glass while cooking.

If you’re looking for a quick turkey turnaround â€” or just a way to put in as little effort as possible since we all know turkey isn’t that good anywayâ€” this is the recipe for you.

The Barefoot Contessa’s turkey breast recipe requires 11 ingredients, including the turkey.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider Dry white wine, olive oil, a few herbs and spices, lemon juice, garlic, and turkey are all you need.

Ina Garten published a recipe specific for turkey breast, rather than the whole bird, on her Barefoot Contessa website.

It looked simple but still bright in flavour, which is right up my alley.

Garten’s recipe calls for white wine, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, dried mustard, salt and pepper, sage, rosemary, and thyme.

She suggests fresh herbs, and while you can always use dried instead, I highly recommend going the fresh route. They will give your dish a beautiful aroma and add a layer of much-needed depth to an otherwise flvorless turkey.

An unwritten (but definitely spoken) rule in the kitchen is when you’re cooking with wine, you must pour yourself a glass.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider Some wine for the food means some wine for the cook.

I felt like this was a rule the cosmo-drinking cooking goddess would approve of, so I measured out what I needed for the recipe and then poured myself a glass.

Cheers, Ina!

The rub tasted as bright and beautiful as it looked.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider The herbs and lemon juice came through.

Lemon juice and wine added acidity while olive oil brought richness. Minced garlic and chopped herbs added some texture to the thin and runny rub.

After mixing, I dipped my pinky in to give it a taste. The mixture was lemony and garlicky and herby all at once.

It also had a strong aroma that was making me drool – no shame here!

I only needed three spoonfuls of rub to cover my one-pound turkey breast.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider I spooned the mixture on top (left) and used my hands to rub it in (right).

The recipe is measured out to cover a whole bone-in turkey breast between 6 1/2 and 7 pounds in weight. I was only feeding myself and my roommate, so I was working with a one-pounder.

Though my meat was significantly smaller, I still made the full amount of rub because I wanted to be able to use it as a side sauce.

After using my hands to massage the mixture into each crevice of my turkey breast, I used half of the remaining liquid to flavour my green beans and the other half sat on my dinner table as a delicious, spoonable sauce.

Garten’s recipe suggests placing the turkey on a rack in a roasting pan. I don’t have a proper rack, but I got creative.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider This is the wire rack that came inside my Instant Pot.

Since I don’t have a full-sized wire rack or a deep roasting pan, I had to find other things to use.

A foil-covered baking sheet and the small, round rack that came in my Instant Pot became my makeshift roasting mechanism.

It only worked because my turkey breast was small enough to fully fit on the rack, which was only slightly larger in diameter than my full hand.

Nevertheless, it was a success! The rack elevated my turkey enough for me to be able to pour more wine onto the pan underneath it as per Garten’s instructions.

I roasted the poultry for a little more than 90 minutes before letting it rest under foil.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider Wine evaporated and burnt onto the foil.

The celebrity cook recommends using a meat thermometer to check for doneness.

I don’t have a meat thermometer, so I went a little rogue and cooked my turkey – which was around six pounds lighter than the one in her recipe – for the suggested 90 minutes and hoped for the best.

I wasn’t too worried because I knew I could put it back into the oven if the meat was raw when I cut into it.

Luckily, it was perfectly cooked and still a little juicy inside.

Though I’m notoriously not a fan of turkey, this was a successful low-lift recipe that took relatively no time to make.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider I was impressed with this turkey.

Was this the tastiest main dish I’ve ever made? No. But, to be fair, I think roasted turkey meat isn’t that good to begin with.

The rub, on the other hand, was delicious. It took less than 10 minutes to make, and I was able to put the bird in the oven and move on to cooking something else until it was done.

I would definitely recommend making more rub than you need for whatever sized turkey breast you have. Use the extra to flavour your veggies and to pour over everything else on your dinner plate that night.

The flavours muted after being roasted onto my poultry, but adding more sauce on my plate breathed new life into them.

If you’re scrambling for a last-minute dinner, or you forgot to marinate or brine your turkey breast, I think this recipe is a perfect Hail Mary.

