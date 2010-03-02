In Year Of Job Cuts, Minority Numbers Took A Hit

Considering the thousands of firm jobs lost last year, it’s perhaps not surprising that the number of minority attorneys in the 200 biggest firms dropped last year.



But it’s the first time in the nine years of compiling the numbers, and the minority drop outpaced the overall attorney drop, according to The American Lawyer, which evaluates the numbers for its annual Diversity Scorecard.

Law firms reduced their attorney payrolls by 6% between 2008 and 2009, but they lost 9% of their minority lawyers. These are, of course, numbers lost from already low minority representation — 13.9% in 2008 to 13.4% in 2009.

It’s a numerically small decrease, but it is one firms will certainly pay attention to, and a number that will be closely watched for a rebound in 2010.

Read The American Lawyer’s full report here.

