In Vine, Twitter Has Made The Closest Thing To A Real-Life 'Being John Malkovich' Yet

Remember the movie Being John Malkovich?



In the movie, John Cusack’s character would climb through a long tunnel and come out the other side feeling as if he were another person – inside of them, seeing and feeling the world through that person’s eyes.

(In a twist, that person would always be the actor John Malkovich, who plays a fictionalized version of himself in the movie.)

Anyway, I bring this up because Twitter’s new social media app for the iPhone, Vine, is the closest thing to a real-life Being John Malkovich I have ever seen.

For six seconds, you see and hear the world through someone else’s eyes.

You can try the app to see it for yourself. Or, you can go to a Website called Vinepeek – a live feed of the very latest videos from Vine, built by a company called PXi. (Warning: It’s completely unedited and unfiltered, so, who knows what will pop up there.)

The odd thing about how exciting Vine is that other people’s lives are actually pretty mundane.

You see a lot of kids on swings, people looking at the TV, people at a restaurant. This mundane nature hasn’t made the app any less thrilling yet. But maybe that’ll wear off.

For now though, it’s a rush to hop around the world and see what other people were seeing and hearing moments ago.

Go check out Vinepeek >>

Learn how to use Vine below:

