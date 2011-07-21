3 In 10 Working Adults Are Strapped For Time In The U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Despite the swirl of daily family and professional obligations, most working Americans tell Gallup they have enough time to get done what they need to do.



However, 28% report they do not, compared with 20% of non-working adults who say the same.

Working Women and Parents Most Likely to Lack Enough Time

Women and those with children in the household are the most likely among working adults to report being strapped for time. Working Americans between the ages of 30 and 49 and those with a college education are also among the most likely to lack the time they need. At the other end of the spectrum, younger (aged 18 to 29 years) and older (aged 65 and older) working Americans, and those who are single/never married, are among those most likely to say they have enough time. At the same time, the gap between the most and the least time-strapped working Americans is just 10 percentage points.

The more education working adults have, the less likely they are to report having enough time to complete what they need to do during the day. Income, just like education, is another variable that has an inverse relationship with time or lack thereof. In other words, the more cash-rich working Americans are, the more time-poor they feel.

Personal Life Suffers for Those Who Are Time-Poor

Working adults who report being time-poor are less satisfied with their personal life. Additionally, time-poor working Americans are far more likely to say they experience a lot of stress than those who say they had enough time to get done what they need to do. These results still hold after controlling for age, gender, education, income, marital status, and children in the household.

The Gallup results reveal that time, or the perceived lack of it, may be another important construct in relation to both evaluative and experiential wellbeing.

Bottom Line

Taken together, the results reveal that, while a majority of working Americans report having enough time to do what they need to do, a significant proportion believe they cannot catch up with their daily obligations and needs. Specific demographic groups such as working women, parents with children in the household, and those at the top of the income spectrum are among the most likely to be time-poor. In addition, the relationship between lacking time and a lower sense of wellbeing, especially higher levels of stress, suggests that factors beyond professional and family obligations may be at play and need to be explored further.

This post originally appeared at Gallup.

