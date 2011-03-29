In Upcoming Art Exhibit, Photographer Exposes NYC In A New Way

French photographer, Erica Simone, has been running around New York photographing herself in the nude.



Her collection, titled Nue York: Self Portraits of a Bare Urban Citizen, will be on exhibit April 14 through April 28 at the Dash Gallery in Tribeca.

All of the photos are of her doing every day New York activities from riding the subway, buying a hot dog from a food cart, window shopping, shoveling snow, using an ATM machine at HSBC, except that in each one she’s nude, barring the occasional hat or pair of shoes and of course her ever visible tattoo. The photographs were taken by her, using a tri-pod and shutter release.

With the collection, she’s criticising image obsessed, overly fashion-conscious New Yorkers who care more about their looks and the next designer sale than what’s going on around them in the city. The concept for her collection was born from those observations and asking herself: “what would we do without clothes?”, “would we feel comfortable just being who we are?”

There’s no question that she was certainly comfortable working on the collection in the nude. One of the photos titled “Spare Change on Houston” shows her as a homeless person with a cardboard sign asking for change and on the sign she jabs “need $ for new wardrobe”.

There are a number of shots with her interacting with other New Yorkers, but there are a few where it seems unsuspecting passerby’s got caught on film, and surprisingly, they’re not even phased by the nude scene, ahhh, you gotta love New York.

Get an early look at the images at Nue-York.com

