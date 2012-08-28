American First Graders Are Starting NSA-Inspired Pentagon-Funded Language Classes

Photo: via Flickr

What a cute and cuddly bunch of spies we’re growing right here in America.

The National Security Education Program (NSEP), within the Pentagon budget projection for Fiscal Year 2012, says its mission is to “provide a cadre of highly qualified candidates for employment in the national security community.”Politicians argue that language training should begin at a younger age in order to yield more proficient speakers, and school districts lacking money welcome the infusion of cash, but the specter of government indoctrination looms over curriculum’s controlled and devised from within the convoluted American National Security apparatus.



Joe Wolverton III of The New American reports that one of the languages focused on in the program is Portuguese, a disclosure which, at the very least, telegraphs the NSA’s intent in South America and Africa.

Other languages include Chinese, Arabic, Hindi, Urdu and Farsi. The goal, as stated in official documents, is to provide curriculum in “less commonly taught languages” in order to grow a pool of “qualified language proficient candidates to the federal sector.”

But when does “grooming” children cross over into “coercing” them to serve the state?

Wolverton smartly quotes James Madison in his lengthy piece: “If tyranny and oppression come to this land it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy.”

