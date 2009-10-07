In TV Ad, Levi Johnston "Does It With Protection"

Nicholas Carlson


  • New York startup Howcast raises another $1 million [PaidContent]
  • Online retailers say Christmas won’t be great [NYT]
  • Ask people questions [Chris Dixon]
  • SEC inflicts SarBox on small companies too [PeHUB]
  • New innovations to Yahoo search ads on the way [Yahoo]
  • Google creates a new ad unit for local [SEL]
  • Waitress Twitters about celebrity client who didn’t tip, gets fired [Gawker]
  • Apple bought an augmented reality company in July [E-Piphanies]
  • Sony’s Wii-killer controller is called “sphere” [IndustryGamers]
  • Video of a prototype Google homepage [Blogoscoped]
  • Yahoo could double original video programming [NewTeeVee]

