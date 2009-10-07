In TV Ad, Levi Johnston "Does It With Protection"

- New York startup Howcast raises another $1 million [PaidContent]
- Online retailers say Christmas won’t be great [NYT]
- Ask people questions [Chris Dixon]
- SEC inflicts SarBox on small companies too [PeHUB]
- New innovations to Yahoo search ads on the way [Yahoo]
- Google creates a new ad unit for local [SEL]
- Waitress Twitters about celebrity client who didn’t tip, gets fired [Gawker]
- Apple bought an augmented reality company in July [E-Piphanies]
- Sony’s Wii-killer controller is called “sphere” [IndustryGamers]
- Video of a prototype Google homepage [Blogoscoped]
- Yahoo could double original video programming [NewTeeVee]
