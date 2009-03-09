"In Treatment" Not Leaving New York—Yet

UPDATE: In Treatment‘s Warren Leight e-mailed us this afternoon to say that he did not threaten to move his show back to California if New York’s tax-incentive program is not renewed. Furthermore, the decision to relocate is not even up to him, it’s up to HBO and executive producer Stephen Levinson.

He adds that he’s not enticed by California’s tax break (good for him), and it seems like, based on the rest of his e-mail, that he is a fan of New York’s tax breaks and supports renewing them. But if the tax credits disappear, that doesn’t mean he’ll make In Treatment leave Manhattan.

EARLIER: The depletion of New York’s tax-incentive program for movies and TV shows filmed in state has already led Fringe to decide to relocate to Vancouver for the show’s second season.

And now, as New York-based crew members and the owners of production facilities like Silvercup and Steiner studios wring their hands over which shows will be the next ones to leave for cheaper environments, the executive producer of HBO’s In Treatment has said he will move his series back to California if Governor Paterson doesn’t refund the state’s 30 per cent tax credit.

The producer, Warren Leight, is enticed by California’s newly passed tax-credit program, which actually doesn’t take effect until 2011. A move will yank 70 jobs from Manhattan, the New York Post reports.

The state is expected to vote on whether to extend, and refund, the program in April. Until then, the speculation rages on about who will stay and who will go.

Meanwhile, the fact that none of next fall’s pilots are being filmed in New York, because of the state’s precarious tax situation, has already led to layoffs, the Post claims:

Jeanette Oleksa, owner of Odds Costume Rental, employs five women who have already agreed to a 20 per cent pay cut – working five days while being paid for four. At Manhattan Wardrobe Supply, the owner recently laid off one of seven workers.

Dyann Klein, founder and CEO of Props for Today, one of New York’s premiere prop-rental companies, says she was forced to recently lay off 12 of her 42 employees.

