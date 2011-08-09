Can Justin Timberlake Carry A Big-Budget Action Thriller? This Trailer Is Your First Clue (VIDEO)

“In Time” has a great hook (in the future, you have to buy time to stay alive) and a fabulous cast (Olivia Wilde, Cillian Murphy, Amanda Seyfried).



Now we just have to figure out how good its lead is.

It seems, thus far, there’s nothing Justin Timberlake can’t do.

“Saturday Night Live” has pretty much become his reel. His “The Social Network” turn was met with acclaim. And he held his charming own in “Friends With Benefits.”

The October release of “In Time” will test Timberlake’s mettle as a true, blockbuster, gun-toting lead.

Is he pulling it off so far? Video below.

(P.S. — Doesn’t the time-swapping scene in the middle of this trailer look exactly like something from “Inception?” It literally might be the same warehouse.)

