In Three Sentences, Hamish McLennan Explains Why TEN Needed Older Viewers

Getty/ Quinn Rooney

Ten Network CEO Hamish McLennan was speaking at the companies AGM today.

He discussed the network’s digital integration and the importance of a new debt facility which he hopes will be approved soon.

And in these three sentences, he also explained why the channel needed to shift its focus from the 16 to 39 age bracket to an older demographic:

People aged 25 to 54 are the age group with the biggest share of disposable income. They are the biggest spenders in key product categories such as groceries, cars, home loans, mobile phones and entertainment. Advertising campaigns aimed at 25 to 54s account for the majority of the television revenue market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.