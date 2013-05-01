In This New Video, Google Shows How Glass Is REALLY Easy To Use

Google Glass, Google’s computerized headset, is still only available to the lucky few who were invited to purchase the wearable computer.



Those who’ve tried it have gone gaga for the device. Blogger Robert Scoble even wears his in the shower and has vowed never to take it off.

Now Google has produces this video that shows how easy Glass is to use. It gives you a pretty good idea what it’s like to wear Glass.

Take a look:

