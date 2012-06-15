If This Market Stays Volatile, There Will Be Hell To Pay

We could all use a moment of levity on volatile days like this. So we’re glad that our friends at the Huffington Post captured this clip of CNBC reporter Rick Santelli waving a toupee on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade during one of the most eye-popping days of trading in history. As stock prices plummeted and volatility soared, Santelli said that people were losing not only their shirts, but also their hair.



