In These Days of 10 per cent Unemployment, Angels Still Exist in America

Anyone that has traveled the full length of the Appalachian Trail knows about the “angels” they meet on the journey. This weekend my wife and I met our own personal angel as we moved our worldly goods from northern Indiana to the Lake Gaston area of North Carolina. Because of these concerning times with 10 per cent unemployment, I believe our story, although maybe a bit long, is noteworthy and worth recounting to the readers of Business Insider.



As it turns out, about two thirds of the way on our “adventure in travel” across the hinterlands of America, our GPS guide told us the quickest and best route to our final destination was through the hills and mountains of southwest Virginia. Obediently conceding to the wisdom of technology and my GPS guide, I turned our 26-foot rental truck and 12 foot trailer off the interstate at Hillsville, Virginia and started to head eastward.

But after travelling not more than about three miles from the interstate, the road began to narrow and steepen. My wife, who was following me in our PT Cruiser, quickly advised me, using her “walky-talky” to communicate with my own, to turn the truck and trailer around and head back towards the interstate. “There has to be a better way,” she said.

Now based upon comments from previous articles that I have written for Business Insider, some people may call me stupid, but experience has told me that sometimes it is better to listen to Linda’s advice over that even of the GPS lady’s, so I turned the truck into the driveway of the high school at Hillsville and circled back towards the interstate.

As fortune would have it, just as I pulled up to the final stop light before turning back onto the interstate, the tongue that latched our trailing trailer to the truck completely split in two. Seeing sparks fly, Linda yelled at me through her walky-talky to stop and pull off to the side of the road. I did, stepped out of the truck, went back and saw what had happened.

When I told my wife about the break, she immediately got on her cell phone and dialed the number for our rental mover’s “emergency 24-hour a day, seven days a week hotline”. While I stood along the road by the truck, Linda began to wait for the “next available assistant” to assist us with our dilemma.

After about 10 minutes, a policeman from the Hillsville police department stopped. I told him that we were trying to get in touch with the rental company for assistance, but we had yet to make contact with a real person. He said that he could not wait for them. He had to clear the road and he would call a local towing service to move the trailer.

10 minutes later one of those big trailer hitch trucks that pull accident vehicles from the road pulled up behind our trailer, and a big burly man stepped out to see what he could do. As Linda continued to wait for “the next available assistant” from our rental company to come on line, I watched this man in wonder, move back and forth, sweating in the 95 degree heat, pulling out chains, jacks, blocks, and all kinds of other paraphernalia to magically pull our 10- foot wide trailer onto his nine-foot wide truck bed.

Having been an engineer during one period of my life, I was simply in awe of this man’s seemingly inherent knowledge of physics. But this is before I came to realise this big burly, and now sweaty, man was an “angel” called Steve, who works at Bert’s Garage in Hillsville.

All in all, it took about 40 minutes from the time of our accidental misfortune and the time Steve had the trailer up onto his truck of which only about half was his. In comparison, all in all, it also took about 40 minutes for Linda to make contact with “the first available assistant” using the “emergency hotline” from our rental company.

Upset and not always being the best of diplomats, Linda began to complain to the “first available assistant” and was quickly transferred back to the “please wait for the first available assistant” message without hearing what our problem was.

In the meantime, Steve asked me where I would like the trailer which held about 20 per cent of our earthly goods towed. Steve told me that there was a company up the road about a mile that worked with my rental company and he advised me that would be probably the best place to take it. Steve drove there, unloaded the trailer, and I paid him for his work with my credit card. Sitting about 30 feet from where my broken trailer sat was an identical—and I mean identical—size and make trailer as the one Steve had just unloaded.

Linda’s cell phone was running out of gas waiting for “next available assistant”, so she had to leave me at the dump off spot to find a place to recharge the phone battery. About a half an hour later, guess who shows back up, but Steve with his big towing truck. Steve told me that my rental company had contacted him and wanted our trailer towed 100 miles back north and that they planned to set me up with a “smaller” trailer, so we could finish our journey. Steve laughed with me at the absurdity, knowing that in some cases, size really does matter. Steve had communicated this earlier to the truck rental company, but for some reason that did not make sense to them.

It was Sunday and the place where we were was not open, so Steve advised me to forget communicating with my rental company, and to get a hotel in town, rest and relax, and just come back in the morning and have the local rental company switch me out.

Steve advised my wife and I of a good motel that took pets (yes, we had our pets along with us as part of our adventure) and a couple of good eating places in Hillsville. Steve gave me a business card for Bert’s Garage and wrote his name (with Cowboy in parenthesis) and cell phone on the back. He told Linda and me if we needed him at any time while we were in Hillsville to call him—he would be available 24 hours a day for us.

Exhausted, Linda and I chose to follow Steve’s plan in lieu of the “second, third, or fourth available assistant’s” plan. The next day, we switched trailers and finished our journey to our new home in North Carolina without any further misadventure.

But I do not want to end the story there. I want to tell you just a little more about Steve, while making one final comment about “the next available assistant” concept we are all learning to grow accustomed to in America.

After settling in Sunday at our the hotel, Linda left to find some dog snacks for our travelling companions, and when she returned she said she thought she saw Steve pass through the parking lot of our hotel.

Then the following day, after switching trailers early Monday morning in Hillsville, we drove our rental truck and new trailer back to the hotel to check out. Guess who shows up but Steve again. He was checking on us to see if we had gotten everything worked out, bringing tears of admiring kindness to my wife’s eyes. We told Steve how kind he was and how kind the people of Hillsville (including the hotel clerk and rental dealer) had been to us throughout our short time there.

Steve’s response? “Well, they better well have treated you well; otherwise they would have had to answer to me.”

Neither Linda nor I will probably ever see Steve again, but despite our somewhat minor misadventure, we both feel that we are two of the most fortunate people to have seen what true charity means this weekend. There are a lot of very good people in America, but we met one its finest this weekend. Thank God, for people like Cowboy Steve, thank God for places like Hillsville, and thank God this will be the last time we have to wait for “the next available assistant” at our rental truck company.

