Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was first in line for the iPhone 4S at the Los Gatos Apple Store when TechCrunch caught up with him for a quick interview.



In it, he describes his concerns for Apple’s future, Steve Jobs’ thought process on new products, and that Jobs was talking to him about coming back to Apple.

