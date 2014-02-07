Apple Gained US Smartphone Market Share In The Fourth Quarter, While All Other Platforms Declined

In the three months through December, Apple gained 1.2 percentage points of smartphone market share in the U.S., according to new comScore data, bolstered by sales of Apple’s new iPhone lineup, the 5S and 5C. Every other competing platform lost market share to Apple during the quarter.

Apple now holds about 41.8% market share, up from 40.6% in September.

Across the board, growth in U.S. smartphone penetration is slowing, and the market is becoming more static. So while Apple didn’t increase its market share hugely, the company still outperformed competitors.

Since September, Apple’s U.S. user base has grown about 9% to just over 65 million users, from 60 million in September. That outpaces the rate of growth in smartphone users for the entire U.S. market, which increased 5% between the third and fourth quarter last year, from 147.9 million smartphone users to 156 million.

Android also grew its U.S. user base by 5%, to a little more than 80 million users from 77 million in September, but trailing behind Apple’s growth pace caused it to cede about 0.3 percentage points of market share.

Android now sits at roughly 51.5% market share.

Total U.S. smartphone penetration kicked up during the quarter. Smartphones were in the hands of 62% of the mobile population in September, and that percentage rose to 65.2% by December. Most of these new smartphone users gravitated to Apple or Android.

BlackBerry and Microsoft continue to be crowded out of the U.S. market, with their market shares falling 0.4 and 0.2 percentage points in the fourth quarter, to 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively. Also, each has actually lost users since September. The number of BlackBerry smartphone users in the U.S. declined 6% to 5.3 million users, and the number of Microsoft smartphone users declined 1% to 4.8 million users.



