UK: Get Wasted, Puke, And Get A Free Cab Ride

As we wrote last week, Chicago cabbies want to install a $50 fine for drunk vomiting passengers, but in the UK, if you’re drunk and vomiting, you ride free.



On weekends, pre-paid taxis will be provided late in the hope that drinkers will avoid getting caught up in trouble as they walk home, according to the Daily Mail.

But not everyone’s happy about taxpayers money funding taxi rides home for drunks in police crackdown on violence after pubs close.

“If someone goes out and gets drunk, it is their own responsibility to find their way home. There is nothing in the scheme to guarantee that people getting free taxi rides would not have been prepared to pay for one to get home anyway,” said Mark Wallace, campaign director for the TaxPayers’ Alliance

But wait, if we were conspiracy theorists, we would say that maybe this is just a UK scheme to revive pub outings, which have taken a hit with the recession and have been closing at the tune of 52 per week. In any case, it’s better than a fine.

