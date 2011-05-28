INSIDE GOOGLE: "In The Plex" Author Steven Levy Tells Us Everything

Photo: Flickr/Jurveston
SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>Did Eric Schmidt have any real power as Google CEO? How has Google changed since Larry Page took over?
Steven Levy, author of In The Plex, joins today’s Google-centric SAIcast to answer these questions and talk Google.
You can (and should) buy Levy’s book at Amazon.
Or download this episode (right click and save)
Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap
And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…
• Does It Suck To Be Steve Ballmer?
• Will Zynga’s Early IPO Pay Off?
• Steve Jobs Will Always Let You Know What He’s Thinking
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.