INSIDE GOOGLE: "In The Plex" Author Steven Levy Tells Us Everything

Photo: Flickr/Jurveston

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>Did Eric Schmidt have any real power as Google CEO? How has Google changed since Larry Page took over?



Steven Levy, author of In The Plex, joins today’s Google-centric SAIcast to answer these questions and talk Google.

You can (and should) buy Levy’s book at Amazon.

Or download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• Does It Suck To Be Steve Ballmer?



• Will Zynga’s Early IPO Pay Off?



• Steve Jobs Will Always Let You Know What He’s Thinking



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.