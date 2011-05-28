INSIDE GOOGLE: "In The Plex" Author Steven Levy Tells Us Everything

William Wei
larry page

Photo: Flickr/Jurveston

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>Did Eric Schmidt have any real power as Google CEO? How has Google changed since Larry Page took over?

Steven Levy, author of In The Plex, joins today’s Google-centric SAIcast to answer these questions and talk Google.

You can (and should) buy Levy’s book at Amazon.

 

Or download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts

Does It Suck To Be Steve Ballmer?

Will Zynga’s Early IPO Pay Off?

Steve Jobs Will Always Let You Know What He’s Thinking

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.