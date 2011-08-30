In the past, could you identify criminals by height?





This paper considers the extent to which crime in early America was conditioned on height. With data on inmates incarcerated in Pennsylvania state penitentiaries between 1826 and 1876, we estimate the parameters of Wiebull proportional hazard specifications of the individual crime hazard. Our results reveal that, consistent with a theory in which height can be a source of labour market disadvantage, criminals in early America were shorter than the average American, and individual crime hazards decreased in height.

Source: “Short Criminals: Stature and Crime in Early America” from NBER Working Paper No. 15945, Issued in April 2010

Share this post on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow Barking Up The Wrong Tree on Facebook, Twitter or RSS.

Related posts:

Tall guys make more money. How about tall women?

Which men and women are the least jealous?

Is being tall sexy?

Why does (nearly) everyone want to be taller?

Are black women shrinking?

Permalink [Leave a comment »





Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.