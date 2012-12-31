In The Next Few Weeks, The FAA May Decide Whether To Lift Its Absurd Ban Of E-Readers During Takeoff

You know how you can’t use any electronic device during take off and landing on airliner?



There doesn’t seem to be any good reason for that.

Seriously: even NASA tried to find one and couldn’t.

For the past couple years, Nick Bilton of the New York Times has righteously pressed this point with the FAA, the agency that enforces the rule.

The FAA has mostly stonewalled him.

In October, it finally caved and said it would re-examine the issue.

Over the weekend, Bilton reported that rules-makers will finally meet sometime in January.

Hopefully, they don’t blow it.

Aren’t you sick of spending $6 on a magazine you’ll only read for 10 minutes on the way up and 10 minutes on the way down?

