In The Middle Of The Night, The GOP Passes An Austerity Budget That's A Total Joke

Last week Obama released his budget and it was widely panned for not being aggressive enough with cuts, and for leaving entitlements alone.



Now it’s the GOP’s turn, and at around 4 AM Saturday morning, the GOP-led House passed its budget. The vote was 235-189, and it came after a marathon session of proposed amendments.

The cuts are being characterised as “deep” because the bill that passed would eliminate $60 billion in spending from now until the end of the fiscal year.

Sorry, but $60 billion? That’s a joke. Just like with Obama, the GOP isn’t talking entitlements, or military spending, or really anything to severe.

The US government spends over $3 trillion per year. Wake us up when one side is actually doing something drastic.

