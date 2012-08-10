In The Middle Of The Financial District, People Lined Up In Broad Daylight To Get Free Vibrators

Yesterday, Trojan had a big giveaway in New York, offering people free vibrators out of what looked like hot dog carts.



One of them happened to be set up on the corner of my street in the Financial District, a couple blocks from Wall Street.

We took a couple pictures and put them on Instagram.

The carts looked like this.

Photo: Joe Weisenthal, Business Insider

We have to admit, we were surprised by how many people were lining up to get them.

Even though these people obviously didn’t mind lining up in public in broad daylight to get them for free, for their own privacy we took a picture from the back of the line.

Photo: Joe Weisenthal, Business Insider

