In The Middle Of A Financial Crisis, Hamburg Is Building This Incredible $500 Million Concert Hall

Photo: AP
Hamburg is building an enormous, 667,000 square-foot structure in the middle of its historic docklands. The hope is to compete with the big boys and become internationally recognised as a home for classical music.But in the middle of a financial crisis, can a medium-sized city like Hamburg afford it? And does it really need it?
The building is due to house three concert halls, as well as a hotel, 45 private apartments and a publicly accessible Plaza with a 360° panoramic view of the city.
This image shows the unique plan for the concert theatres, which will rest on top of the brick structure with a gap that soundproofs the concert halls from the rest of the building.
It's even using noted acoustic designer Yasuhisa Toyota, who refurbished the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
This is partially as the hall was due to open in 2012 but has now been delayed til 2015 at the earliest.
In particular, a miscalculation on the construction of the complicated roof almost derailed the entire project.
And its critics wonder whether the project is too big for a medium-sized city like Hamburg, which has less than 2 million residents.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.