In The End, The Arrington Saga Came Down To One Final Blog Post

Photo: Flickr/Thomas Hawk

Today is Mike Arrington’s last day as an employee of TechCrunch and AOL.Last night he announced he’d be starting his own blog, and today he told the Wall Street Journal that it would be written without help from staffers, and would focus on startups and journalism — more or less the same things TechCrunch focuses on.



But Arrington was very close to reaching a deal with AOL.

He was writing a final blog post explaining how he would keep writing for TechCrunch. But then he started talking to AOL executives and they were worried he’d just be “fanning the flames.”

For good reason, he got worried that he wouldn’t have editorial freedom, so he bolted. Finally. For good.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.