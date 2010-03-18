In The End, Buying Dubai Debt Was An Awesome Deal

It turns out that, in the end, Dubai World looks like it will make good on its $26 billion of debt after all.



The troubled conglomerate reportedly is planning to repay all of its debt in full with a consortium of 97 creditors including heavy weights such as HSBC, Standard Chartered, and Royal Bank of Scotland, in addition to regionally important entities such as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

Which means that if anyone had the opportunity to pick up this debt during the crisis, they will probably make a killing when all is said and done.

Read the full details at Reuters >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.