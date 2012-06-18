In The 1950's, Advertisers Thought It Was A Good Idea To Wrap Babies In Cellophane

Laura Stampler
baby cellophane

Photo: www.retronaut.co

Well, it’s Father’s Day.What better way to revel in your above-average parenting skills then guffaw at these ridiculous cellophane ads that appeared in the Saturday Evening Post from the 1930s to the 1950s. It took advertisers two decades to figure out that showing pictures of babies wrapped in cellophane was a bad marketing ploy.

Retronaut featured a collection of some jaw dropping ads that, if printed today, would put the “One Million mums” watchdog in more of a tizzy than a new Ellen DeGeneres campaign for J.C. Penney.

Not one ...

Not two ...

But three babies wrapped in cellophane!

Cellophane could also be used to keep flies away from your manly bacon.

Or to wrap up your manly cheese ...

... which is almost as big of an aphrodisiac as your wife's cellophane-wrapped lingerie.

Whew, that made me want a fresh, cellophane-wrapped cigar.

Want to see something else weird and vintage?

