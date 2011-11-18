Legal Confusion Over Naked Hiking In Switzerland

Photo: CityRoom

A Swiss court has upheld a fine issued to a man for hiking naked past a family picnic in the region of Appenzell, reports the BBC. The man was fined 100 Swiss Franks ($108) for his naked stroll but appealed the decision since there is no law against public nudity in Switzerland. There is, however, a law against public indecency and this court decision will set a precedent for the whole country: naked hiking is illegal.



However, The Local reports that the court was split over the decision against nude hiking. The publication also published a conflicting report to the BBC saying that the activity is only banned in Appenzell and not in the whole of Switzerland.

