SWEDISH SAUSAGE SCANDAL: Customers Confused By Sausages That Contain 150 per cent Meat

A Swedish sausage manufacturer has defended labelling its product as containing 104 per cent meat after consumers complained about the baffling statement, reports The Local.



Due to Swedish law, because sausage maker Trångsvikens Chark AB uses 104 grams of meat to make 100 grams of sausage, the company can say that its product contains 104 per cent meat. A representative of the charcuterie also told the publication that if the sausage contained 150 grams of meat per 100 grams of product, it would be totally cool to say the product was 150 per cent meat.

Baffled customers have questioned this labelling tactic, since using simple maths, it is easy to determine that no sausage can contain more than 100 per cent meat. However, the company maintain their labels do abide to Swedish law.

Unbelievably, it’s not the only sausage scandal that’s hit Europe today. The same publication reports that German discount supermarket Aldi-Sud has been forced by the country’s butchers to stop labelling its sausages as “handmade” claiming it’s misleading advertising.

