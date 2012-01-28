In Smartphones, The Winners Win Big

Not that long ago, Samsung was nowhere, Apple was still smaller than RIM, Motorola looked like a winner and no one knew what would happen to Nokia. Today, the cards have been reshuffled. Apple posted the best quarter of almost any company in history, largely on the back of iPhone sales, Samsung is in a dead heat for biggest smartphone maker, Nokia is beginning a turnaround thanks to Microsoft, and RIM and Motorola look like dead men walking.



A few more thoughts on the market:

Smartphones are likely not a winner-takes-all market;

There are still plenty of growth opportunities to go around, as we’ve discussed before; and

It’s probably not too late for companies to institute drastic change and change their fortunes, like Nokia may have begun to do with its Windows phone.

Click here to read our BII Express note on key takeaways from phonemakers’ earnings→

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.