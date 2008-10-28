In Search Of Revenue: New Google Ads Everywhere (GOOG)

Eric Schmidt says that, because of shrinking ad budgets, Google (GOOG) will hire fewer employees and buy fewer companies.



To combat decelerating revenue, Google also loading its properties with new types of ads.

Google search ads can now include a “show products” button that expands to show a merchant’s products and push other ads down the page.

Google is testing banner ads beneath its image search results.

For the first time, Google is also showing AdWords listings against some image results.

YouTube introduced “promoted videos,” which advertisers can assign to internal YouTube search results pages, paying Google each time a user clicks play.

YouTube also recently began putting affiliate links next to some of its videos.

Google Maps now sometimes shows text ads underneath the map area.

Google continues to advertise T-Mobile’s G1 on Google.com

